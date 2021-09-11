Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. 429,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

