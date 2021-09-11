Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.24. The company had a trading volume of 972,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

