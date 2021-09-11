Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $516,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 628,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.76 and a one year high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

