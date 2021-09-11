Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $200.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $196.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

