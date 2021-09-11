Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.