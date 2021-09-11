Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $485.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.