Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

