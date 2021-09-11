Luceco (LON:LUCE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities cut Luceco to an add rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £611.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

