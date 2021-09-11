LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.