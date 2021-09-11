Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 77.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FIX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

