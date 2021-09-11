Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

