Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIR opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,174 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

