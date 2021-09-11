Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,551 Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,939.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,508 shares of company stock valued at $205,875 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

