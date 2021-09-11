Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

