LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LVOX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $418,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

