LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

