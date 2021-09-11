LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,777.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.60 million and $2,777.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059370 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

