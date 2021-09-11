Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of LSPD opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a PE ratio of -153.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

