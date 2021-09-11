LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

