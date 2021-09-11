LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.62.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.