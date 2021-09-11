Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

LON:DPEU opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a one year low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

