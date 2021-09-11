Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.
LON:DPEU opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a one year low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.
About DP Eurasia
