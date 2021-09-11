Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 2,438,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

