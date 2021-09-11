Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

