Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $112.14 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

