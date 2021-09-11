Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.