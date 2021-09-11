Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,491 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

LTHM stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

