Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $647.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.41, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.84 and its 200 day moving average is $537.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.76 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

