Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 7.2%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.40 and last traded at $124.40. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNZNF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

