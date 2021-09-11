Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

