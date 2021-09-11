Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Latham Group stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

