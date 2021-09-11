Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 871

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 657.50 ($8.59). The company had a trading volume of 356,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.98. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

