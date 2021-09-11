Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
