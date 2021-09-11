Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.