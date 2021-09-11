KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043755 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

