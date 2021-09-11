Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.72.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.82. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

