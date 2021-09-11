KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 23.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

