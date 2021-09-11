KeyCorp Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $260.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

