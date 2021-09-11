KeyCorp Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $260.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.
Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
