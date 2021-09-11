KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. Avantor has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

