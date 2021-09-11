Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 19,035 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $33.30 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

