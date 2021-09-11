Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $91.76 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $458.80 or 0.01010398 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $91.76 million and $276.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

