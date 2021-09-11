Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,834 shares of company stock worth $3,354,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

