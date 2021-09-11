Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 3.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 8,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 367,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

