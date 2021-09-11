Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kadmon by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

