Kadena (KDA) Trading Up 80.1% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Kadena has a total market cap of $210.22 million and $8.06 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,272,891 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

