K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.73. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 45.67.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

