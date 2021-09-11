Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
JMXXF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Jupiter Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
Jupiter Mines Company Profile
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.