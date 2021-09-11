Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 71,709 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 71,709 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.