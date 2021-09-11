Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 857 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

