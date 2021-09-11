Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,810 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Avnet worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

