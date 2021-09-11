Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.