Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alexco Resource worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.96. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

